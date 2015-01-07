FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Majestic Wine expects competitive pricing environment to continue in 2015
January 7, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Majestic Wine expects competitive pricing environment to continue in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine Plc :

* Total UK store sales for 10 weeks of Christmas trading from 28 October to 5 January 2015, were up 3.7 percent

* CEO - anticipate this competitive pricing environment will continue throughout much of 2015.

* For 10 weeks of Christmas trading from 28 October to 5 January 2015 like for like UK store sales growth was 1.1 percent

* Whilst Majestic traded effectively over period company invested 50 basis points of gross margin ensuring pricing remained competitive in this more promotional environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

