LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine PLC : * Group profit before tax increased by £0.5M to £23.7M (2012: £23.2M). * Total sales down 2.1% to £274.4M (2012: £280.3M, a 53 week year) . * Trading is in line with our expectations and Majestic is well prepared for

key summer trading period