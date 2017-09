Nov 18 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine PLC : * H1 group profit before tax increased by 4.2% to £9.5 mln * Total sales up 3.3% to £130.2 mln * Interim dividend increased 5.0% to 4.2P per share * We are very well prepared for the peak christmas trading period * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here