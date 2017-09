Jan 8 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine PLC : * Total UK store sales, for the 10 weeks of christmas trading from 29 October

to 6 January 2014, were up 5.9%. * Over the same period like for like UK store sales growth was 2.8%. * This result brings the like for like UK store sales growth to 0.8% for the

first 40 weeks of the financial year *