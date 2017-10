LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine PLC : * Profit before tax increased by 3.9% to £9.2M (2011: £8.8M). * Interim dividend increased 5.3% to 4.0P per share (2011: 3.8P). * -h1 total sales down 1.4% to £126.0M (2011: £127.8M) * Environment in which we operate is likely to remain challenging