Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim launches $500 mln sukuk - leads
October 27, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim launches $500 mln sukuk - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dubai-based retail and leisure developer Majid Al Futtaim has launched a $500 million, ten-year sukuk issue at the tight end of its previous guidance, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.

Final pricing was set at 255 basis points over midswaps, at the lower end of previous guidance of 260 plus or minus 5 bps. Initial guidance was given in the area of 270 bps over.

The firm, which owns and operates the Carrefour franchise in the Middle East, received orders in excess of $1.5 billion from investors.

The wakala sukuk, in which one party acts as an agent managing assets for another, will price later in the day.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, National Bank Of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered arranged the sukuk.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia

