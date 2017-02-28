DUBAI Feb 28 Order books for a perpetual international bond by United Arab Emirates conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim were in excess of $1 billion as the bond was being marketed on Tuesday, a document issued by the banks leading the transaction showed.

Initial price thoughts for the capital-boosting, non-callable 5.5-year bond were in the high 5 percent region. The benchmark-sized bond is expected to price later on Tuesday.

