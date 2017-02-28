UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
DUBAI Feb 28 Order books for a perpetual international bond by United Arab Emirates conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim were in excess of $1 billion as the bond was being marketed on Tuesday, a document issued by the banks leading the transaction showed.
Initial price thoughts for the capital-boosting, non-callable 5.5-year bond were in the high 5 percent region. The benchmark-sized bond is expected to price later on Tuesday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.