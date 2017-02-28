DUBAI Feb 28 Majid Al Futtaim, a United Arab Emirates conglomerate, on Tuesday set final price guidance on a planned international bond at 5.625 percent and will price within a range of 12.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by the banks leading the transaction showed.

Order books for the bond topped $1.6 billion but the size of the perpetual non-callable 5.5-year bond was capped at $500 million. The bond is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)