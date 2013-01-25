FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Major Drilling : CIBC cuts price target
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Major Drilling : CIBC cuts price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency to C$ from US$) Jan 25 (Reuters) - Major Drilling Group International Inc :

* CIBC cuts price target to C$13 from C$14; rating sector outperformer

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies:

Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/US

Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/US

Reuters Station users, click .1568

For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies:

Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/CA

Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/CA

Reuters Station users, click .4899

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
