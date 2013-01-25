CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Major Drilling : CIBC cuts price target

(Corrects currency to C$ from US$) Jan 25 (Reuters) - Major Drilling Group International Inc :
* CIBC cuts price target to C$13 from C$14; rating sector outperformer
