Major Drilling profit triples, demand strong
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

Major Drilling profit triples, demand strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Profit at Major Drilling Group International Inc tripled in its fiscal fourth quarter due to continued strong demand from mining projects around the world, the mine-drilling company said on Tuesday.

The company’s profit rose to C$30.7 million ($29.5 million), or 39 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended April 30. That compared with C$9.5 million, or 13 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.

Major Drilling posted record revenue of $237.2 million in the quarter, up 73 percent from a year earlier.

The Moncton, New Brunswick-based company is one of the world’s largest metals and minerals contract drilling service companies.

