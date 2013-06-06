FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Major Drilling cuts jobs as miners curb exploration spending
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Major Drilling cuts jobs as miners curb exploration spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Major Drilling Group International Inc, a bellwether for the mining sector, said on Thursday it has cut the number of staff on its weekly payroll by 38 percent as mining companies rein in exploration spending.

Major Drilling, one of the world’s biggest metal and mineral exploration drilling companies, disclosed the details on a conference call after its fourth-quarter results, which were released after the market closed on Wednesday.

Some miners have delayed exploration work in recent quarters amid an acute shortage of funding for early-stage companies, stagnant metal prices and escalating costs.

Major Drilling said it is also cutting senior executives’ salaries and directors’ fees, as it aims to reduce general and administrative costs by 20 percent from their peak in the current quarter.

Shares fell 2.2 percent to C$7.02 on the Toronto Stock Exchange soon after the market opened on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.