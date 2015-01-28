FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Makarony Polskie signs annex to contract with Jeronimo Martins Polska
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Makarony Polskie signs annex to contract with Jeronimo Martins Polska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Makarony Polskie SA :

* Signs annex to contract with Jeronimo Martins Polska SA for delivery of pasta Pastani to Biedronka markets

* Under terms of annex, estimated value of new products delivery to Biedronka markets will be 3 million zlotys ($805,585) in 2015

* Total turnover between company and Jeronimo Martins Polska SA in 2015 is planned to be around 45 million zlotys

* Other company’s brands distributed by Biedronka markets include Vitalia, Dobrusia i Makaron Szlachecki pastas

* Jeronimo Martins Polska SA is unit of Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7240 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

