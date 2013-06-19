FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stratasys to buy consumer 3D printer maker for $403 mln
June 19, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

Stratasys to buy consumer 3D printer maker for $403 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Industrial 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd will buy privately held consumer printer maker MakerBot in a stock deal valued currently at about $403 million to expand its product portfolio.

Stratasys will initially issue about 4.76 million shares in exchange for the outstanding capital stock of MakerBot, the companies said in a statement.

MakerBot stakeholders will also qualify for performance-based earn-outs that provide for the issue of up to an additional 2.38 million shares through the end of 2014.

Stratasys shares rose 1 percent in after-market trading. They closed at $84.60 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

