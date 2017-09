Nov 26 (Reuters) - Makheia Group SA :

* Launches two capital increases

* First one is for 95,000 euros, 128,061 new shares

* Second one is for 354,413 euros, 477,660 new shares

* Shares are listed on Alternext on Nov. 19 and Nov. 24