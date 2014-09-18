FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Ex-Marble Bar manager readies Mako backed European hedge fund-sources
September 18, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Ex-Marble Bar manager readies Mako backed European hedge fund-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)

By Nishant Kumar

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - London-based Mako Global Investors is backing former Marble Bar Asset Management portfolio manager Christian Thum to launch a European equities-focused hedge fund in the fourth quarter, sources said.

The hedge fund, CT Invest, will bet on rising and falling share prices of pan-European cyclicals and industrials companies and those in German-speaking countries, according to sources and a marketing material of the fund obtained by Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Mako Global Investors declined comment. Sources declined to be identified as the plan is private. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
