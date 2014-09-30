FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shareholders plans to divest up to 1 mln shares of Makolab
September 30, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shareholders plans to divest up to 1 mln shares of Makolab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Makolab SA :

* Said on Monday it reported its shareholders Krzysztof and Miroslaw Sopek plan to divest up to 1 million shares of the company in the next three years

* Said agreements for sale of 250,000 shares have already been signed

* Said in the opinion of its management board and aforementioned shareholders, introduction into the circulation of additional 1 million shares will have a positive impact on the liquidity of the company

