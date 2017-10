NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The euro slightly pared gains versus the dollar in early afternoon trade on Friday after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said “there is a stalemate” in U.S. fiscal cliff talks and that President Barack Obama’s proposal is not serious.

The euro traded as low as $1.2995 on Reuters data, off a session high of $1.3027. It was last at $1.3001, still up 0.2 percent on the day.