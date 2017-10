NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The euro extended declines against the dollar to hit a session low in midday trade on Wednesday.

The euro slid as low as $1.2267 on Reuters data and was last at $1.2275, down 0.4 percent on the day.

The dollar got a boost across the board after recent U.S. data dented expectations of near-term monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.