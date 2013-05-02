Hong Kong shares to open down 0.2 pct, CNOOC slides

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised to open weaker on Thursday, with a 2.1 percent slide for CNOOC making the Chinese oil major the largest drag on the Hang Seng Index as markets in the territory return from a mid-week Labour Day holiday.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 22,692.3. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent.

Mainland China markets are trading for the first time this week on Thursday after a three-day public holiday.