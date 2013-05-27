FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indian shares gain the most in two weeks; GDP data in focus
May 27, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Indian shares gain the most in two weeks; GDP data in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Corrects to say GDP data is due this week, not next week, in
fourth paragraph; fixes typo in surname, paragraph 5)
    * BSE index gains 1.66 pct; NSE also ends 1.66 pct higher
    * Reliance Industries shares surge on KG-D6 gas discovery
    * Sun Pharma soars a day ahead of Jan-March results

    By Abhishek Vishnoi
    MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1
percent on Monday to mark their second consecutive session of
gains as Reliance Industries surged after a significant gas
discovery, while Sun Pharma rose ahead of its quarterly
earnings.
    Benchmark stock indexes are recovering after posting their
first weekly fall in six last week, but analysts remain wary
about flows after foreign institutional investors sold 2.38
billion rupees of stocks on Friday, snapping a record streak of
26 consecutive sessions of net purchases. 
    A mixed Jan-March earnings season so far and more expensive
valuations for domestic shares are also making shares vulnerable
in the short term, analysts added.
    Investors will now be watching January-March economic growth
data due this week, which will show whether the economy has
gained some traction on the government's reform moves and the
central bank's rate cuts.    
    "GDP data is very important but it is not expected to be
good. One has to wait and see if market discounts it on premise
of being historical data," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief
investment officer, who oversees 30 billion rupees in capital
markets for IDBI Federal Life Insurance.
    Japanese interest rates, U.S. dollar, and the Fed's
follow-through on quantitative easing should be things to watch
globally, added Srivastava.
    The benchmark BSE index rose 1.66 percent, or
326.44 points, to end at 20,030.77, marking its biggest daily
percentage gain since May 15.
    The broader NSE index rose 1.66 percent, or 99.60
points, to end at 6,083.15, closing above the psychologically
important 6,000 level.
    Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd rose 5.2 percent
after the conglomerate and its partners said they had made a
significant gas discovery in the KG-D6 block off India's east
coast. 
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 4.6 percent
a day ahead of its Jan-March results, while Coal India Ltd
 shares gained 1.2 percent ahead of its March-quarter
earnings later in the day. 
    AstraZeneca Pharma jumped 16 percent, a day before
promoters are due to sell 3.7 million shares in the drug maker.
 
    Titan Industries Ltd rose 4.5 percent after Bank
of America Merrill Lynch initiated coverage on with a "buy"
rating, citing Titan's dominant market share in jewellery and
watches, the bottoming out of discretionary spending, and a
potential increase in dividend payout.    
    However among stocks that fell, Crompton Greaves Ltd
 declined 2.3 percent after the company said its
Jan-March net profit fell 75 percent, missing forecasts
according to analysts. 
    Jet Airways fell 2.5 percent and its smaller rival
SpiceJet declined 4.9 percent after reporting
quarterly losses on Friday as fare increases were not sufficient
to cover high costs of operations. 
    
 (Editing by Sunil Nair and Robert Birsel)

