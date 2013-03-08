FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares hit 1-month closing high, riding global risk rally
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 8, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares hit 1-month closing high, riding global risk rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* BSE ends 1.4 pct up; NSE closes 1.41 pct higher
    * Factory output, inflation data eyed
    * India seeks parliament nod to spend extra $4.54 bln on oil
subsidies

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to their
highest close in about a month on Friday as lenders such as HDFC
Bank gained on growing expectations the central bank
will cut interest rates, while energy stocks advanced as the
government sought to spend more on oil subsidies.
    The benchmark BSE index posted its biggest weekly gain since
Nov. 30, 2012, after rising for a fourth consecutive session, in
what has been a sharp turnaround of fortunes since the index
touched a three-month low last week.
    The rally has eased some of the broad disappointment over
the spending-heavy 2013/14 budget unveiled last week, as
domestic markets track a global risk rally that sent the Dow
Jones Industrial Average to record highs ahead of U.S.
monthly employment data due later in the day. 
    Investors in India expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut
interest rates on March 19 to bolster growth, although
industrial output and inflation data next week will be key in
setting those expectations. 
    "Broadly inflation and IIP should be in line with market
expectation at least for this month," Kaushik Dani, a fund
manager at Peerless Mutual Fund, said. 
     Weak quarterly GDP numbers at 4.5 percent also make a
strong case for softening of rates, Dani added.   
    The BSE index rose 1.4 percent, or 269.69 points, to end at
19,683.23, the highest close since Feb. 2. The index rose 4
percent for the week, its biggest weekly gain this year.
    The broader NSE index rose 1.41 percent, or 82.40
points, to end at 5,945.70, adding 3.95 percent this week. 
    HDFC Bank gained 2.42 percent while mortgage lender HDFC Ltd
 rose 4 percent on hopes the central bank will cut
interest rates after the 25 basis point rate cut in January.
    Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd gained 1.7 percent
after the government sought parliament's approval to spend an
additional 247.74 billion rupees ($4.54 billion) on oil
subsidies in the current fiscal year that ends in March. 
 
    Oil India rose 3 percent while Bharat Petroleum
Corporation Ltd gained 3.8 percent.
    Shares in Jet Airways surged 10.15 percent after
CNBC TV18 reported that Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways may buy a
10-12 percent stake in the company directly from promoters.
     
    However, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell 1.4 percent
after a company executive said the company would suspend
production of petrol cars at one of its plants on Saturday, as
the country's top carmaker looks to cut inventory amid slowing
sales.    
    Technology shares fell on profit-taking. Infosys 
lost 1.1 percent after rising on Thursday to its highest since
April 13, 2011, while Tata Consultancy Services 
declined 0.42 percent after touching a record high on Thursday. 
    Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd fell 4.5
percent after 1.02 million shares changed hands on the BSE at
1,026 rupees a share earlier in the day. 
    Dealers said share sales were expected given the one-year
lock-in period for pre-initial public offering investors ended
on Thursday.

 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.