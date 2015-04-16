FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2015 / 3:56 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Malakoff sets tight bookbuilding range in up to $750 mln IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Reuters) - Malakoff Corporation Bhd , Malaysia’s largest independent power firm, set a tight bookbuilding range for its initial public offering, two people with direct knowledge of the process said, with solid support from domestic cornerstone investors.

The top end of the range set on Thursday values the IPO at up to 2.74 billion ringgit ($750 million), the largest in Malaysia in almost three years. The people declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The company, a subsidiary of conglomerate MMC Corporation Bhd, set an indicative range of 1.75 ringgit to 1.80 ringgit per share, a day before it officially launches its prospectus for potential investors.

A Malakoff official declined to comment.

$1 = 3.6550 ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
