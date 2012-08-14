Malaysia's MMC hires bankers to advise on Malakoff IPO-sources

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian builder MMC Corp Bhd has hired four joint global co-ordinators for the planned $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) in 2013 of its 51 percent owned power subsidiary Malakoff Corp Bhd, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

CIMB, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Maybank are the joint global co-ordinators, the two sources said, declining to be named as the matter was private. (Reporting By S. Anuradha and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)