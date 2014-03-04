Malaysia Airports raises $298 mln in share offering-IFR

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) raised $298 million from the sale of new shares, pricing the deal in the middle of a marketing range, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The company offered 124.05 million new shares, equivalent to 9.1 percent of its enlarged share capital, at a price of 7.90 ringgit each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The deal had been marketed in a range of 7.70-8.10 ringgit per share.

MAHB, which counts Malaysian state investor Khazanah as one of its major shareholders, has been expanding offshore and plans to use proceeds from the share offering to buy a 40 percent stake in Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport from India’s GMR Group.

CIMB, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan acted as joint bookrunners for the share sale.