Malawi to import 50,000 tonnes of maize after drought - state official

LILONGWE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Malawi will import 50,000 tonnes of the staple maize from Tanzania to avert hunger after a drought that affected 2.8 million people in the southern African nation, state officials said on Monday.

“With the 30,000 tonnes coming in from Zambia, we expect to add on another 50,000 tonnes from Tanzania that we have authorised (state-owned grain marketing company) ADMARC to import,” Erica Maganga, the principal secretary in the ministry of agriculture told Reuters. (Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Editing by James Macharia)