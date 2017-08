LILONGWE, May 18 (Reuters) - Malawi's economic growth is forecast at 7 percent this year from 5.1 percent in 2016, helped by a recovery in the agriculture sector, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Thursday.

Gondwe told Reuters that good rains have led to an improvement in maize output, after a drought last year weighed on production. (Reporting by Mabvuto Banda Editing by Jeremy Gaunt; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)