Malawi's economy grew 3 percent in 2015, seen at 5.1 percent in 2016 - central bank
April 11, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Malawi's economy grew 3 percent in 2015, seen at 5.1 percent in 2016 - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILONGWE, April 11 (Reuters) - Malawi’s economy grew by 3 percent in 2015 from 6.2 percent in the previous year as the agricultural sector was ravaged by a drought, the central bank said on Monday, but forecast a rebound.

Gross domestic product would recover to 5.1 percent in 2016, the Reserve Bank Of Malawi said in statement, adding however, that the growth rate could be revised downwards due to the impact of El Nino weather conditions on the agricultural sector. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

