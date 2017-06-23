LILONGWE, June 23 Malawi's finance minister
hopes the International Monetary Fund's approval of a $26.9
million loan could lead to more global lenders unlocking budget
support that was suspended three years ago over graft
allegations.
The IMF said on Wednesday Malwai’s economy was on the right
track after the fund completed its ninth and final review of the
country's economic performance under a program supported by an
extended credit facility (ECF), allowing the global lender to
make the loan.
"This is a very positive development because it signals that
we are on the right track with our economic agenda and will help
push for the much needed return of budget support," Finance
Minister Goodall Gondwe told Reuters on Thursday.
The loan brings total disbursements under the ECF
arrangement, signed in 2012, to about $191.4 million.
"Strengthening public financial management, including
through strong commitment controls, routine bank
reconciliations, and regular fiscal reporting, remains critical
to preventing the misappropriation of public funds and
rebuilding trust and confidence in the budget process," the IMF
said in a statement.
Foreign aid has historically accounted for about 40 percent
of the national budget.
Western donors led by former colonial ruler Britain froze
budget support over a corruption scandal in which public
servants siphoned millions of dollars from the public purse.
The World Bank resumed its budget aid to Malawi last month
.
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo,
Larry King)