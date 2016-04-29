FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malawi's central bank leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 27.0 pct
April 29, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Malawi's central bank leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 27.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILONGWE, April 29 (Reuters) - Malawi’s central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 27 percent on Friday saying it would continue to monitor food inflation and economic growth in the midst of a severe drought that has ravaged its key agriculture sector.

The bank said that while inflation had come down in recent months, this was mainly due to non-food inflation, and that risks to consumer prices remained on the upside.

Malawi’s consumer inflation slowed to 22.1 percent year-on-year in March from 23.4 percent in February, but remains at elevated levels which the government is keen to bring down. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

