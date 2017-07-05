LILONGWE, July 5 Malawi's central bank said on Wednesday it has cut the benchmark lending rate by 400 basis points to 18 percent as consumer price inflation slows.

Malawi's consumer inflation slowed to 12.3 percent year-on-year in May from 14.6 percent in April, the statistics agency said last month. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)