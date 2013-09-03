RHB Bank to name Maybank exec Khairussaleh as deputy CEO-sources

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s RHB Bank Bhd will be appointing Khairussaleh Ramli to the new position of deputy CEO, banking sources said, poaching him from Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) where he currently heads its Indonesian unit.

RHB is keen to expand in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, where it is in talks to buy a 40 percent stake in Bank Mestika for about 651 million ringgit ($200 million), and Khairussaleh is known for his good track record in Indonesia.

Under his watch, Bank Internasional Indonesia’s net profit jumped 81 percent in 2012 from a year earlier and the unit contributed 7 percent to Maybank’s total profits before tax, up from 5.2 percent a year earlier.

Khairussaleh was not immediately available to comment. RHB officials was also not immediately available to comment and Maybank officials declined to comment.

RHB recently appointed Mike Chan as chief executive officer of RHB Investment Bank and recruited Ibrahim Hassan to head its Islamic finance arm.

Last month, Maybank, Southeast Asia’s fourth largest bank by assets, appointed deputy president Abdul Farid Alias as its new chief executive.