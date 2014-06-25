FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Malaysia's 1MDB, Australia's Lend Lease to jointly develop $2.5 bln property project
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 25, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's 1MDB, Australia's Lend Lease to jointly develop $2.5 bln property project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of name of Australian company in headline, first paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 (Reuters) - State investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said it will jointly develop 17 acres of land in Kuala Lumpur with Australian property firm Lend Lease, and turn it into a retail development worth 8 billion ringgit ($2.49 billion).

The development, dubbed the TRX Lifestyle Quarter, is expected to attract $1 billion of foreign investments, 1MDB said in a statement on Wednesday. It will comprise a hotel, three residential towers and a retail mall.

The development will be part of a new financial hub known as the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX). The TRX, named after Prime Minister Najib Razak’s father, was launched by 1MDB in 2012. His father was Malaysia’s prime minister from 1970 to 1976. ($1=3.2170 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.