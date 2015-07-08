Malaysia A-G says documents in 1MDB scandal were already subject to probe

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s attorney-general said on Wednesday that the documents disclosed in a Wall Street Journal story that said investigators had traced nearly $700 million into the bank account of Prime Minister Najib Razak were already the subject matter of an investigation.

Abdul Gani Patail also said in a statement that a freeze order issued on bank accounts on July 6 did not involve any bank accounts allegedly held by Prime Minister Najib Razak.

“A further concern was that the documents were allegedly leaked from within the investigation itself,” he said, adding that he won’t hesitate to prosecute any persons found to have leaked the documents.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that investigators probing 1MDB had traced money from the debt-laden fund to Najib’s personal account.

On Tuesday, the Journal released what it said were government documents from the probe of the prime minister, detailing a money trail that it said led to his personal bank account.

Reuters could not independently verify these documents.

Najib has denied taking any money from 1MDB or any other entity for personal gain, and is considering legal action.