Malaysia's 1MDB to sell property project stake for $1.7 bln
December 31, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB to sell property project stake for $1.7 bln

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s troubled state fund 1MDB said it would sell its 60 percent stake in a Kuala Lumpur development project to Iskandar Waterfront Holdings and its partner, state-run China Railway Engineering Corp, for 7.41 billion ringgit ($1.7 billion).

Malaysia’s Iskandar Waterfront Holdings will be responsible for 60 percent of purchase while China Railway Engineering will buy the rest, 1MDB said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale should be completed by the end of June, 1MDB said. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

