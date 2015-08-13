FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia central bank says finished 1MDB probe, submits recommendation
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia central bank says finished 1MDB probe, submits recommendation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank has completed an investigation into troubled state fund 1MDB and submitted a report to the attorney general, the bank’s governor, Zeti Akhtar Aziz, told a news conference on Thursday.

“The bank has submitted its investigation papers to the attorney general with the recommendation for the appropriate enforcement action,” she told reporters.

The central bank is among institutions that are investigating 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) over allegations of mismanagement and graft. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Trinna Leong; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.