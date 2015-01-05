FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia state investor 1MDB's CEO resigns -sources
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia state investor 1MDB's CEO resigns -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Malaysian state investor 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has resigned less than two years after his appointment, three people aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman was appointed 1MDB’s managing director and chief executive officer in March 2013. His resignation comes ahead of a long-awaited $3 billion initial public offering of the firm’s power plant assets.

1MDB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.