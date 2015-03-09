FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's anti-corruption commission willing to look at 1MDB -Bernama
March 9, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's anti-corruption commission willing to look at 1MDB -Bernama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (Reuters) - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would investigate the accounts of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) if any indication of irregularities or wrongdoing are found, MACC Chief Commissioner Abu Kassim Mohamed told state news agency Bernama.

Prime Minister Najib Razak last week instructed the country’s Auditor General to independently verify the accounts of state fund 1MDB after what the fund said was “politically motivated” criticism of it.

MACC would await the full report from the Auditor General and Public Accounts Committee before taking any action, Abu Kassim was quoted as saying.

$1 = 3.6770 ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jason Neely

