Malaysia's anti-corruption commission willing to look at 1MDB -Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (Reuters) - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would investigate the accounts of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) if any indication of irregularities or wrongdoing are found, MACC Chief Commissioner Abu Kassim Mohamed told state news agency Bernama.

Prime Minister Najib Razak last week instructed the country’s Auditor General to independently verify the accounts of state fund 1MDB after what the fund said was “politically motivated” criticism of it.

MACC would await the full report from the Auditor General and Public Accounts Committee before taking any action, Abu Kassim was quoted as saying.