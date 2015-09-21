FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian ringgit can recover once 1MDB issue resolved - c.bank chief
September 21, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysian ringgit can recover once 1MDB issue resolved - c.bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said on Monday the ringgit - Asia’s worst performing currency of the year so far - is expected to show some recovery once issues surrounding troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) are resolved.

1MDB has been the subject of multiple investigations, amid allegations of financial mismanagement and graft. Prime Minister Najib Razak, chairs the fund’s advisory board, has resisted calls for him to step down from government, but controversies continue to rage. 1MDB is seeking to reduce its $11 billion debt by selling power and property assets.

Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

