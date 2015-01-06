UPDATE 2-Malaysia's 1MDB missed $563 mln loan payment due end-Dec -sources

* 1MDB exploring ways to settle debt as power IPO looms

* Missed payment adds to squeeze on ringgit - economist

* $3 bln 1MBD bond spread hits widest since issuance (Add economist quote, market reaction details)

By Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd missed the repayment of a 2 billion ringgit ($563 million) bridge loan that was due end-December, two people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The firm, known as 1MDB, is now exploring ways to settle the payment to lenders and RHB by Jan. 30, the people said. The delay may hamper a long-planned $3 billion initial public offering of 1MDB power assets, designed to help cut the firm’s $11.8 billion borrowings.

The missed payment comes as 1MDB reshuffles management. On Monday it hired an Abu Dhabi-based Malaysian investment banker, Arul Kanda, as its new President and group executive director. Kanda succeeds former Chief Executive Officer Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman, who departed less than two years after his appointment, amid criticism for leading the company into further debt.

With Prime Minister Najib Razak chairing its advisory board, 1MDB’s inability to settle the loan payment hit the firm’s bonds and fuelled investor concerns about Malaysia’s economy, economists said. Already hit by worries over falling crude oil prices, the Malaysian currency extended its slide against the dollar on Tuesday to its lowest since July 2009.

“1MDB will be a bit of a catalyst of the ringgit weakening...The concerns are whether the sovereign itself will have to take up the liability,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

The spread on a 1MDB $3 billion bond, due 2023, MY090608517= moved out 55 bps to 310/290 bps over U.S. Treasuries, the widest since its issuance in March 2013 as investors absorbed the impact of the payment delay.

Officials at 1MDB declined to comment. The people familiar with the situation spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter was still private.

1MDB’s borrowings amounted to 41.9 billion ringgit ($11.8 billion) as of March 31, 2014, according to its most recent financial statement. Though 1MDB is a state investor, Malaysian authorities have said the country has provided an explicit guarantee on only 5.8 billion ringgit of the fund’s loans.

The 2 billion ringgit loan that is now due to be repaid by end-January is part of a bigger debt taken on by its Powertek Investment Holdings Sdn Bhd unit in May. It was designed to refinance a 6.17 billion bridging loan taken out in 2012 to part finance the purchase of power assets.