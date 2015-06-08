FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB repays $975 mln loan -statement
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB repays $975 mln loan -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB has fully repaid a $975 million loan owed to a syndicate of international banks, it said in a statement on Monday.

The move reflects the fund’s move to reduce its debt levels, in line with a rationalisation plan approved by the cabinet, it said in the statement.

1MDB, which owns property and energy assets and whose advisory board is chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been dogged by controversy over its nearly 42 billion ringgit ($12 billion) of debts and alleged financial mismanagement.

Malaysia’s central bank said on June 3 it had launched a formal enquiry into 1MDB and issued a legal directive for information, seeking to establish whether there had been any violation of its rules. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.