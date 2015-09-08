Malaysia's 1MDB shortlists four parties for its power unit

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd said it has shortlisted four parties for the final bidding stage in the sale of its power unit, Edra Global Energy Bhd.

It did not identify the bidders.

The fund, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, also expects to shortlist preferred bidders for its Bandar Malaysia property project before the end of this week, it said in a statement late on Monday.

“1MDB remains focused on implementation of its rationalisation plan and will issue further progress updates in due course,” it added.

1MDB has been dogged by controversy over its $11 billion in debt and is the subject of multiple investigations amid allegations of financial mismanagement. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)