FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB says did not provide any funds to PM Najib
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 3, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says did not provide any funds to PM Najib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian state fund 1MDB said on Friday that it had not provided any money to Prime Minister Najib Razak, after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that close to $700 million was wired to his personal account from agencies, banks and companies linked to the fund.

“In reference to media reports published earlier today, 1MDB wishes to make clear that the company has never provided any funds to the Prime Minister,” the statement said.

“To suggest otherwise, as some media outlets have done, is highly irresponsible and a deliberate attempt to undermine the company.” (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.