Malaysia's 1MDB fully redeems $2.3 bln Caymans investments

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has redeemed in full the $2.318 billion it invested in the Cayman Islands, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

1MDB had previously redeemed $1.2 billion of the funds invested by a company registered in the Cayman Islands, and has repatriated the remaining $1.1 billion.

1MDB last month defended its investments in the Cayman Islands, following criticism by opposition lawmakers over a lack of transparency around its operations.