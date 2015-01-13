FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB fully redeems $2.3 bln Caymans investments
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB fully redeems $2.3 bln Caymans investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has redeemed in full the $2.318 billion it invested in the Cayman Islands, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

1MDB had previously redeemed $1.2 billion of the funds invested by a company registered in the Cayman Islands, and has repatriated the remaining $1.1 billion.

1MDB last month defended its investments in the Cayman Islands, following criticism by opposition lawmakers over a lack of transparency around its operations.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.