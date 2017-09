Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional to take over 1MDB's stake in Project 3B -Minister

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s debt-laden state fund 1MDB will sell its entire 70 percent stake in Project 3B, a $3.6 billion greenfield 2,000 megawatt coal-fired plant, to national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd , a Malaysian minister said on Thursday.

1MBD, whose board of advisers is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, is in the process of paring down nearly 42 billion ringgit ($11.31 billion) in debt that has weighed on the ringgit and Malaysia’s credit rating.