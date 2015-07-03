FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Almost $700 mln went into Malaysia PM's personal account -WSJ
July 3, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

Almost $700 mln went into Malaysia PM's personal account -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak had close to $700 million in deposits from troubled state fund 1MDB wired into his personal account, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing documents from a government probe.

There were five deposits into Najib’s account and the two largest transactions, worth $620 million and $61 million, were done in March 2013 during an election campaign in Malaysia, the newspaper said.

A Malaysian government spokesman told the newspaper that the prime minister had not taken any funds for personal use.

Reuters could not independently verify the newspaper report.

A spokesman for the prime minister’s office told Reuters that a statement would be issued later in the day. He gave no immediate response to the report.

A spokesman for 1MDB was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying it was unaware of any such transactions and had not seen any documents to this effect. A fund spokesman told Reuters a statement would be issued “in the next couple of hours”.

The state fund has faced a storm of criticism over its debt of nearly $11.6 billion and financial mismanagement. Najib chairs the fund’s advisory board.

The fund is facing separate investigations by the country’s central bank, auditor-general, police force and the parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

The auditor-general will present an interim report on its probe during a briefing with the Public Accounts Committee on July 9, The Edge Financial Daily said on Friday. (Reporting By Praveen Menon; Editing by John Chalmers and Mark Bendeich)

