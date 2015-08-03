FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's 1MDB says upcoming hearings with PAC postponed
August 3, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says upcoming hearings with PAC postponed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Monday that upcoming hearings with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have been postponed after a notification by the finance ministry.

PAC hearings on August 4, 5, 6, 17 and 18, as well as Sept. 8 and 10 will be rescheduled to dates to be determined later, 1MDB said in a statement.

PAC is leading one of three official investigations into the fund. A Malaysian parliamentary investigation into a graft scandal at 1MDB embroiling Prime Minister Najib Razak has been put on hold after the man overseeing the investigation, PAC chairman Nur Jazlan Mohamed, was appointed a new deputy home minister on July 29. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

