FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB to sell property project stake to China-Malaysia group
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 31, 2015 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB to sell property project stake to China-Malaysia group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s troubled state fund 1MDB has agreed to sell its majority stake in a high-profile property development project to a consortium including China’s state-owned China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC), according to a copy of the contract seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Malaysia’s Iskandar Waterfront Holdings is in the consortium with CREC, according to the document. Debt-laden 1MDB is selling its 60 percent holding in Bandar Malaysia Berhad, which is developing a 486-acre air force base in Kuala Lumpur into the city’s public transport hub.

1MDB is scheduled to announce the sale later on Thursday. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.