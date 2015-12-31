Malaysia's 1MDB to sell property project stake to China-Malaysia group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s troubled state fund 1MDB has agreed to sell its majority stake in a high-profile property development project to a consortium including China’s state-owned China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC), according to a copy of the contract seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Malaysia’s Iskandar Waterfront Holdings is in the consortium with CREC, according to the document. Debt-laden 1MDB is selling its 60 percent holding in Bandar Malaysia Berhad, which is developing a 486-acre air force base in Kuala Lumpur into the city’s public transport hub.

