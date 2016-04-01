FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. asks Deutsche, JPMorgan to give details on 1MDB dealings -sources
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 3:02 AM / a year ago

U.S. asks Deutsche, JPMorgan to give details on 1MDB dealings -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 (Reuters) - Officials of the U.S. Department of Justice have asked Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan for details of their dealings with Malaysia’s 1MDB, as global investigations into the troubled state fund widen, banking sources said on Friday.

U.S. officials have also travelled to the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, to speak to people with close links to the fund, three sources have told Reuters.

They said JPMorgan and Deutsche were not the target of the investigations at this stage, but had only been asked to provide details.

Both banks and the U.S. Justice Department declined to comment. (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

