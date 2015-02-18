FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's 1MDB says may sell land assets, equity in projects
February 18, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says may sell land assets, equity in projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s 1MDB said on Wednesday it may sell assets and its real estate projects will sell land development rights and could enter into profit-sharing joint ventures, as the state fund seeks to cut down on its massive debt burden.

Announcing the completion of a strategic review that begun last month, the fund also said it will meet maturing debt by refinancing from “best available sources” or repay it through the sale of land development rights.

1MDB has racked up debt of 41.9 billion ringgit ($11.6 billion) in a major spending spree to build up a portfolio of power plants. It confirmed that it plans to list its power assets this year.

1MDB’s debt woes have weighed on the ringgit in recent months. The ringgit was up 0.2 percent against the dollar after the announcement.

“The company will now focus on its core businesses, and no new investments or projects will be undertaken,” it said in a statement.

In addition to the size of its debt, the fund whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, has also been dogged by controversy over outsized profits for Goldman Sachs for the handling its bond issues, late financial reports and late payments on a loan.

Arul took the helm on Jan. 5 after the previous chief executive resigned and promptly announced a strategic review.

Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Praveen Menon; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

