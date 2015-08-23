UPDATE 1-Malaysian anti-graft agency seeks three in probe of former unit of 1MDB

(Add comment from Low representative)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency on Saturday summoned three businessman to appear before it in an investigation of energy firm SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former unit of troubled state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been dogged by controversy over its $11-billion debt and is being examined by authorities investigating accusations of financial mismanagement and graft.

Najib is trying to reassert his leadership over his government and a stumbling economy following severe criticism after being embroiled in a scandal over the state fund.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it “implored” members of the public who had information about the whereabouts of the three men to contact its investigators, and listed the names and contact details of officials.

In its statement, the anti-graft agency named the men as Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, SRC International’s managing director, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, and a director, Suboh Mohd Yassin.

It gave no further details, apart from the identity-card numbers and last known addresses of the men.

“This is the first time Low has been made aware of such a request,” Low’s representative told Reuters in an email. “He has not received or been served any notice. Low’s representatives will be contacting the MACC to see how he can be of assistance.”

Reuters could not reach Nik Faisal and Suboh Mohd or their representatives.

In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that investigators looking into allegations of graft and financial mismanagement in 1MDB found that nearly $700 million was deposited into Najib’s private bank account.

Reuters has not verified the report.

The anti-graft agency has since verified the funds were a donation from the Middle East. It said on Aug. 3 that it would ask Najib to explain why the donation was deposited into his private account.

Najib has maintained that he did not take any money for personal gain. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)